Hockley County team rescues more than 85 from Harvey flooding

The Hockley County team kept track of rescues by putting tally marks on their boats (Source: Deputy Tillman)

Members of a Hockley County law enforcement agency are back home after taking needed items and manpower to the disaster area in southeast Texas.

"We were going over cars - the water level was over cars, so our boat was able to skim over cars, the street signs. The main portion of the road we were driving on in that particular area was the access road to I-10 and there was a truck stop off the side right there and the water had made it up past the windows and was to the bottom of the awning of the truck stop,” said Troy Tillman.

Hockley County Sheriffs Deputy Troy Tillman and five others headed to the Beaumont area using their own vacation time.

"So I took the rest of the rest of my vacation time for this year to go down there and we left Wednesday and we came back Saturday," said Tillman.

They wrote tally marks and numbers in their boat to keep track of the rescues.

They rescued 85 people of all ages, dogs, cats, and even goats.

"We had 85 rescues on people that day. We had 15 dogs, a handful of cats, we had one lady that wouldn’t leave without her cats, and we actually had some goats that we were able to take out with some people too. We had a set of twin 10-week-old babies that we took out with their mom and their dad and to the elderly people that we helped out too," said Tillman.

Their team included Levelland Firemen Lance Edwards, Vince Gonzalez, Julio Mora, Bob Morris, and Tyler James from the Dallas Fire Marshal's office.

"We had people come together that just gave their all," said Tillman.

He said it was a job that he wouldn’t have been able to do by himself.

"Without those guys, I would’ve been useless, there's nothing you can do down there by yourself," said Tillman.

The crews from Hockley County are still collecting and distributing the much needed supplies to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.