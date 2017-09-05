TTU K-12 to help provide school for Harvey victims

Schools along the Texas Coast are other, often forgotten, victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Texas Tech University K-12 is offering a way for students affected by Harvey to still get their education this school year.

"That's our job. We are here to serve students any way we possibly can, just like any other school district," said TTU K-12 Superintendent Jim Taliaferro.

TTU K-12 is an online district accredited by the Texas Education Agency, serving students all over the world who need help getting their education.

Since the instruction is online, they are an easy fix for those who have lost everything.

"We are set to serve students that need that kind of help and serve schools that need that kind of help when they may not have a school to go to," Taliaferro said.

Right now, it's unknown what school districts they will be working with, but they are interested in helping three to four schools that are unlikely to open this year.

TTU K-12 says they take great pride in knowing they can help these victims get their lives back to the normal after the storm.

"We can serve these students, administrators and parents because we're concerned about the safety of those kids, just like they are," Taliaferro said. "We're all from Texas and we want to make sure those kids receive a quality education."

TTU K-12 will be offering half-priced tuition to those affected by Harvey for the 2017-2018 school year and hope to have the program for these students ready to go by Oct. 1.

