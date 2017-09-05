TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-car accident at 4th & Indiana

A multi-car accident at 4th & Indiana is disrupting traffic in the area on Tuesday evening.

Both inside lanes northbound traffic on Indiana Avenue are shut down, drivers can go straight or turn right at the intersection. All lanes going westbound are clear but drivers must drive with caution.

Two outside lanes going eastbound on 4th Street are closed but drivers can turn right and left and continue with caution east.

There's another accident south of this location drivers must be aware of as well in the outside lanes going north on Indiana. Officers directing traffic.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.