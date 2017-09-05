Lubbock police searching for shooting suspect

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for 18-year-old Arkese Chrishone Jolly who is wanted for aggravated assault in connection to a shooting at 2112 Avenue O.

On August 22nd at approximately 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of Avenue O. When officers arrived they located 47-year-old Dorinda Mitchell inside a duplex at 2112 Avenue O #B. Mitchell had serious injuries from a gunshot wound and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

At this time, Mitchell remains in the hospital but her injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Investigators with the LPD Person Crimes Unit immediately began an investigation into the shooting. Through information gathered, investigators were able to obtain an aggravated assault arrest warrant for Jolly.

Jolly has an upper left arm tattoo that says, “Loyalty Is” and an upper right arm tattoo that says, “Everything”. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information on his whereabouts please contact the Lubbock Police Department immediately. Tips can also be made to Crime Line at (806) 741-1000 and information leading to his arrest could result in a cash reward.