Lubbock police searching for shooting suspect - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock police searching for shooting suspect

Arkese Jolly, 18 (Source: Lubbock Police Department) Arkese Jolly, 18 (Source: Lubbock Police Department)

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for 18-year-old Arkese Chrishone Jolly who is wanted for aggravated assault in connection to a shooting at 2112 Avenue O.

On August 22nd at approximately 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of Avenue O. When officers arrived they located 47-year-old Dorinda Mitchell inside a duplex at 2112 Avenue O #B. Mitchell had serious injuries from a gunshot wound and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

At this time, Mitchell remains in the hospital but her injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Investigators with the LPD Person Crimes Unit immediately began an investigation into the shooting. Through information gathered, investigators were able to obtain an aggravated assault arrest warrant for Jolly.

Jolly has an upper left arm tattoo that says, “Loyalty Is” and an upper right arm tattoo that says, “Everything”. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information on his whereabouts please contact the Lubbock Police Department immediately. Tips can also be made to Crime Line at (806) 741-1000 and information leading to his arrest could result in a cash reward.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Report: Red Sox used Apple Watch to steal Yankees' signs

    Report: Red Sox used Apple Watch to steal Yankees' signs

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-09-05 21:44:56 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-09-06 01:05:34 GMT

    The Boston Red Sox have reportedly admitted to Major League Baseball that they improperly used electronic devices to steal signs from their longtime rival New York Yankees.

    The Boston Red Sox have reportedly admitted to Major League Baseball that they improperly used electronic devices to steal signs from their longtime rival New York Yankees.

  • The Latest: Trump vows to revisit DACA if Congress stumbles

    The Latest: Trump vows to revisit DACA if Congress stumbles

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 8:44 AM EDT2017-09-05 12:44:41 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-09-06 01:05:29 GMT

    President Trump tells Congress to "get ready to do your job" when it comes to deciding the fate of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

    President Trump tells Congress to "get ready to do your job" when it comes to deciding the fate of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

  • Powerful Hurricane Irma bears down on Caribbean islands

    Powerful Hurricane Irma bears down on Caribbean islands

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 12:14 AM EDT2017-09-05 04:14:26 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-09-06 01:05:23 GMT

    Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

    Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

    •   
Powered by Frankly