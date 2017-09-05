Shannon Roland wins the Exciting Tough Talk Contest - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Shannon Roland wins the Exciting Tough Talk Contest

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Tough Talk Winner Shannon Roland (Source: KCBD Photo) Tough Talk Winner Shannon Roland (Source: KCBD Photo)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

After 76 Pete's Pigskin previews, the Exciting Tough Talk ticker ended up at 855. Through all the entries, two women guessed the exact number of 855.

In the end, it came down to who entered the contest first. Denise Hunt of Seminole entered July 18 at 2:42 p.m. and Shannon Roland of Lubbock entered the very first day of the contest on June 30 at 6:27 p.m. so Shannon is the official winner of the Exciting Tough Talk contest.

She came by the KCBD Studios today to pick up her $750 prize pack from Wellington State Bank, which included a Yeti Cooler and Tumbler and $500 cash, plus hamburgers for a year from Fuddruckers.

For finishing second and guessing the exact number, Denise will get a $100 gift card from Fuddruckers

Shannon couldn't believe she won the contest and picked the exact number.

"I was surprised, to be honest. I don't usually win a lot of big things. It was an exciting surprise for me. It was kinds tough to decide how high a number I needed because in the past I've gone to high. I guess I was just ready to get that right number and win."

In this the fourth year of the contest, Shannon is the first woman to win the Exciting Tough Talk.

For the second straight year, all 76 coaches said at least two of the words (Exciting, Tough, Ready or Kids).

Hermleigh's Sam Winters set the new record saying the words 35 times (12 exciting, 8 tough, 4 ready and 11 kids).

Lubbock Titans Coach Dooley Appleton had the low mark of two.

I want to thank all the coaches and everyone who entered as well as Wellington State Bank and Fuddruckers for another exciting season of the Exciting Tough Talk and Pete's Pigskin Previews.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

