Shannon Roland wins the Exciting Tough Talk Contest

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly admitted to Major League Baseball that they improperly used electronic devices to steal signs from their longtime rival New York Yankees.
After 76 Pete's Pigskin previews, the Exciting Tough Talk ticker ended up at 855. Through all the entries, two women guessed the exact number of 855.
The Texas Tech Volleyball team opened their 2017 home slate tonight with a dominating win over Abilene Christian.
When you think of the Texas Tech offense, traditionally you would think of the Air-Raid offense. What if I told you on Saturday Texas Tech ran the ball more, than they passed.
For the first time since 2000, the Lubbock High Westerners started the season 1-0 and the got the win in comeback fashion.
