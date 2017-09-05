TRAFFIC ALERT: SUV hits tractor in 5600 block of Vicksburg - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TRAFFIC ALERT: SUV hits tractor in 5600 block of Vicksburg

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

We've got a crew on the scene where a small SUV hit a tractor that was parked in the road in the 5600 block of Vicksburg Avenue.

One person has been taken to the hospital by EMS but the extent of their injuries is not known as of Tuesday night.

