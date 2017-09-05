TTU president pledges support for students in DACA program

Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec sent a letter to the university on Tuesday, saying the school will support students enrolled in the DACA program.

Schovanec's letter said the university promotes and fosters support for all students, and points any student that falls under the DACA program to seek-out resources of the university's Dream Center in the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Schovanec ended the letter by saying that DACA students would know that they are each a welcomed and valued member of the Texas Tech family.

You can read the full text of the memo below:

MEMORANDUM

September 5, 2017

TO: Texas Tech University Students, Faculty and Staff

FROM: Lawrence Schovanec, President

RE: Support for DACA Students

Texas Tech University is a diverse and inclusive institution of higher learning that promotes and fosters support for all students, including those enrolled under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policies.

During this past academic year, leadership from the Texas Tech University System and each of four component institutions came together to plan how we could enhance our support of those on our campus designated as DACA beneficiaries. The goals and objectives of those discussions were guided by two principles: we will always follow federal and state laws, and we will continue to promote our institutional missions of diversity and inclusion by providing a supportive and welcoming environment for all students.

With today’s announcement regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program I want to bring to your attention resources offered through the Dream Center, located within the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. In particular, a list of support services can be found at www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/drc.php.

Beyond awareness of the specific support services provided through the Dream Center, it is important that Texas Tech’s DACA students know that each is a welcomed and valued member of the Texas Tech family. During the coming months, I will work with the TTU System and other leaders of higher education in encouraging Congress to enact legislation that would allow these students the opportunity to continue their education.

