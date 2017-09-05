Firefighters remove driver from rollover at 500 Zenith - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Firefighters remove driver from rollover at 500 Zenith

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A pickup rolled over and came to rest in a front yard in the 500 block of Zenith Avenue on Tuesday night just after 10 p.m.

One person was transported by EMS after firefighters removed him from the vehicle.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump orders end to program protecting immigrant 'dreamers'

    Trump orders end to program protecting immigrant 'dreamers'

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 3:44 AM EDT2017-09-05 07:44:35 GMT
    Wednesday, September 6 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-09-06 04:46:19 GMT

    Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.

    Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.

  • Ash covers Oregon cities, wildfire smoke chokes US West

    Ash covers Oregon cities, wildfire smoke chokes US West

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 3:54 AM EDT2017-09-05 07:54:33 GMT
    Wednesday, September 6 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-09-06 04:30:34 GMT

    The dozens of fires burning across the West and Canada have blanketed the air with choking smoke from Oregon, where ash fell on the town of Cascade Locks, to Colorado, where health officials issued an air quality advisory alert.

    The dozens of fires burning across the West and Canada have blanketed the air with choking smoke from Oregon, where ash fell on the town of Cascade Locks, to Colorado, where health officials issued an air quality advisory alert.

  • NFL: Dolphins-Bucs will not be played in Miami this week

    NFL: Dolphins-Bucs will not be played in Miami this week

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-09-05 21:04:53 GMT
    Wednesday, September 6 2017 12:29 AM EDT2017-09-06 04:29:02 GMT

    The NFL says the Miami Dolphins' season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be played in Miami this week, but may be moved to a neutral site because of Hurricane Irma.

    The NFL says the Miami Dolphins' season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be played in Miami this week, but may be moved to a neutral site because of Hurricane Irma.

    •   
Powered by Frankly