Benefit concert, telethon for hurricane victims will air on KCBD NewsChannel 11

A benefit concert for Harvey victims is in the works. Beyonce, Blake Shelton, Barbara Streisand and Oprah Winfrey will headline the September 12, 2017 event at 7 p.m. CST.

George Clooney, Drake, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan, Kelly Rowland, George Strait, Reese Witherspoon and others will also participate with taped or live messages or staffing phone banks. Journalists Matt Lauer and Norah O’Donnell will also participate. More celebrities are expected.

A performance from George Strait’s San Antonio benefit concert for Harvey will also be shown. Tickets for George Strait's 'Hand in Hand' benefit show went on sale Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. Prices are expected to begin at $200 and go up to $1,000. His concert will be held at the Majestic Theater in San Antonio. He will be joined by Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovette and Robert Earl Keen.

Several organizations will benefit from the events, including United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

The telethon will air from Los Angeles, but there will also be stages in New York and Nashville.

The one-hour show will be simulcast on KCBD NewsChannel 11. It will also be live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

