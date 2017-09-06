Fleeing suspect causes crash at 38th & U; 4 injured, 1 in custody

Four people are in the hospital and one person is behind bars after a fleeing suspect caused a crash at 38th and Avenue U.

It started around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when a Lubbock County Sheriff's Deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a gray Dodge Nitro for multiple traffic violations.

The vehicle refused to stop. LSO says the driver fled and crashed into a red Chevrolet Cruz with two adults and two juveniles inside.

The suspect then fled on foot and was captured in the back yard of a residence in the 2100 block of 37th Street.

All four occupants of the red Chevrolet Cruze were transported to the hospital by EMS. The extent of their injuries is not known as of Wednesday night.

The suspect, 32-year-old Matthew McWhorter, was taken into custody and charged with failure to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury, evading in a motor vehicle with serious bodily injury, evading on foot and theft.

The incident is still under investigation.

