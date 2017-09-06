Jury delivers guilty verdict for 2007 murder

A Lubbock County jury delivered a guilty verdict in the murder trial of 25-year-old Earl Washington on Wednesday.

Washington had been charged in the September 2007 shooting death of 28-year-old John Wilkerson.

Police said a fight broke out between three men believed to be involved in gang activity in the 2700 block of East 2nd Street.

When police arrived, they found Wilkerson dead in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lubbock police launched an investigation and days later, arrested Patrick Davis, 23, and Earl Washington, 25.

Both men were charged with murder, but the state offered Davis a plea deal in 2009.

Davis agreed to serve 10 years in prison for tampering with evidence in exchange for testimony against Washington. Davis' murder charge and pending aggravated assault charge were dismissed as part of the the plea agreement.

A judge will conduct a sentencing hearing Sept. 13 at 9 a.m.

