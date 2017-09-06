DACA beneficiary at Texas Tech is worried his dreams of being a pediatric oncologist are in jeopardy

Fifteen states and the District of Columbia are suing President Trump over ending the deferred action for childhood arrivals program or DACA. The lawsuit was first announced by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who called President Trump's act "outrageous."

In Washington, D.C., President Trump said the future of nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children now lies in the hands of Congress.

He met with congressional leaders from both parties to discuss the six-month limit.

Texas Tech University has around 75 DACA beneficiaries.

The university’s president, Lawrence Schovanec, sent a memo to all students on Tuesday, saying in part that each DACA student is a welcomed and valued member of the Texas Tech family.

Wednesday night we spoke with one of those students at Texas Tech who opened up about how he is feeling and what he hopes for the future.

"What do I do? Am I even going to be able to walk the stage so close to my graduation?"

Those are just a few of the questions that ran through Texas Tech senior Christopher Ponce’s mind when he found out the news about the ending of DACA.

Ponce says his family came to Austin from Mexico when he was four years old.

"This country is what I know. This is what I believe is my home," Ponce said.

He says thanks to him being approved for DACA his freshman year, he’s been one step closer to his dream of being a pediatric oncologist.

"If I can do something for people with cancer, I think I’d like to focus on the most vulnerable and the most innocent, which are children. And if I can do that for the rest of my life, then I would be happy," Ponce said.

With his graduation set to happen next May, he says now he feels like his years of hard work and research are in jeopardy.

"You think you’ll be prepared for that moment. But it’s not until it actually happens you actually feel scared. You don’t know what to do. You feel lost. All these things you’ve been working on, they start to feel like they don’t matter,” Ponce said.

But Ponce says he plans to reach out to our state’s representatives in Washington to tell them he supports them and hopes others will do the same.

"This is a very important issue. And hopefully, they can see that...hopefully, Congress can get along and pass something in the next six months for not only students like me but for everyone else who hasn’t come out of the shadow," Ponce said.

District 19 Congressman Jodey Arrington released the statement below today regarding the end of DACA:

President Obama took unconstitutional action by unilaterally bypassing existing federal immigration laws with the creation of DACA. In our Democracy, only Congress may create laws and the executive branch is charged with enforcing them, irrespective of politics and personal opinions. No one – not even the President himself – is above the Constitution. My constituents sent me to Washington to stop illegal immigration, secure the border, and find lawful solutions to our broken immigration system. I look forward to working with President Trump and my colleagues in Congress to fix the problem created by President Obama.

