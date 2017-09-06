Charting the power of 2017 hurricanes

Three hurricanes, two of which could impact the U.S. and one headed for Mexico. These hurricanes vary from category 1 and 2 with Irma at a category 5. This chart indicates how the categories are arranged with the speeds for each category.

As tropical systems develop they are classified first as tropical depressions and given a number. If they intensify and the winds exceed 39 mph they are classified as a Tropical Storm and will be given a name.

As the system develops it will become a hurricane if and when the winds hit or top 74 mph. The higher/stronger the storm the higher the category for hurricanes.

Early to mid September is the peak time for hurricanes and the 'season' extends from June 1st through end of November.

While the focus is one the three hurricanes the south plains weather will remain nice.

You can expect sunny skies, highs the mid 80s and some gusty winds Thursday and Friday.

