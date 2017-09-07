TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover on northbound I-27 at Regis - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover on northbound I-27 at Regis

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Rollover on I-27 at Regis St. (Source: KCBD) Rollover on I-27 at Regis St. (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A rollover on I-27 at the Regis Street exit sent one person to the hospital around 8 a.m. this morning. 

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Officials say a truck pulling a diesel machine rolled off of the interstate. The diesel machine spilled diesel and cleanup crews are on the scene. 

