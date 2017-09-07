TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover on northbound I-27 at Regis

Thursday, September 7 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-09-07 15:48:55 GMT
Thursday, September 7 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-09-07 23:31:38 GMT
Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for...
Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.
Thursday, September 7 2017 3:55 AM EDT2017-09-07 07:55:55 GMT
Thursday, September 7 2017 7:47 PM EDT2017-09-07 23:47:02 GMT
Donald Trump Jr. will be interviewed by staff on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is one of three congressional committees investigating the meddling and possible Russian links to his Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
Donald Trump Jr. will be interviewed by staff on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is one of three congressional committees investigating the meddling and possible Russian links to his Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.