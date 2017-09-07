Councilwoman Karen Gibson announces candidacy for County Judge

Lubbock City Councilwoman Karen Gibson announced her candidacy to run for Lubbock County Judge.

She has served on the Lubbock City Council for District 5 since 2010 and served as Lubbock's Mayor Pro Tem from 2012 to 2014.

Karen is a lifelong Lubbock resident and graduated from Coronado High School in 1980.

According to her bio on the City of Lubbock website:

She is a member and former Chair of the Lubbock Municipal Planning Organization. She has served on the Texas Municipal League Legislative Committee, the TML Resolution Committee, and served on the TML Committee on Utilities and Transportation. She also serves as the Executive Board 4th Vice President on the South Plains Association of Governments Board of Directors. Karen championed a City Ordinance to ban synthetic marijuana in Lubbock, and subsequently worked with Lubbock’s representatives in Austin to pass similar statewide legislation that would prohibit this incredibly dangerous synthetic drug from being sold in our cities and throughout our state. Karen led the effort to totally rework Lubbock’s Vehicle-For-Hire Ordinance, opening the local market to allow transportation network companies to operate in our city. This Ordinance now serves as a model and has been adopted by other municipalities.

Karen was named the YWCA Woman of Excellence in Government in 2016.

The primary election for Lubbock County Judge will be in March 2018.

