Maria Elena Holly, Peter Bradley tour Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences site

Maria Elena Holly getting the tour of the construction site (Source: KCBD)

Construction site of the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (Source: KCBD)

On Buddy Holly's 81st birthday, the Lubbock Entertainment / Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) held a private VIP tour of the construction site of The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences for Maria Elena Holly, widow of Buddy Holly, and Peter Bradley, Jr., Board Director of the Buddy Holly Educational Foundation, and other notable guests.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences construction site is at 1300 Mac Davis Lane.

During the tour, KCBD learned the Buddy Holly Hall will have more parking than the Jones AT&T Stadium. It will also include five ballet studios.

United MarketStreet will have a place to sell meals daily downtown and LISD events will be held in the Hall.

The Hall is being built with private money with one donation being $20 million.

Maria Elena Holly, 84, is the widow of legendary musician Buddy Holly. In 2010, she co-founded The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation with Peter Bradley, Sr. In 2014, Maria Elena graciously allowed LEPAA to honor her late husband by naming the new performing arts center "The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences."

