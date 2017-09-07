Food for Thought Report: 9.7

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|No Violations
|Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar
|4025 S. Loop 289
|-
|Chuy's (bar)
|4805 S. Loop 289
|-
|Food King #81 (meat market)
|8208 Slide
|-
|Food King #81 (grocery)
|8208 Slide
|-
|Food King #81 (seasonal)
|8208 Slide
|-
|Food King #81 (produce)
|8208 Slide
|-
|Homestead Senior Citizen Center
|3401 56th
|-
|Lubbock Heart Hospital
|4810 N. Loop 289
|-
|Lubbock Meals on Wheels
|2304 34th
|-
|Tailgate Sports Bar & Grill
|417 Frankford
|-
|Teacher's Touch Day Care
|5220 75th
|-
|Wal-Mart #861 (deli)
|4215 S. Loop 289
|-
|Wal-Mart #861 (produce)
|4215 S. Loop 289
|-
|
One Violation
|P.F. Changs (bar)
|2906 W. Loop 289
|47
|Raising Cane's
|5203 57th
|29
|Two or More Violations
|Churrasca Brazilian Steakhouse
|6015 82nd
|10,31
|Rain Uptown (bar)
|5217 98th
|6,10
|SH Food Mart
|1601 66th
|37,39
|Wal-Mart #861 (grocery)
|4215 S. Loop 289
|37,39
|B&B Sefl Service
|2116 50th
|28,37,42
|Fountain of Life Adult
|1720 Parkway
|9,11,39
|Taco Villa
|9809 Slide
|18,32,39
|Tailgate Sports Bar & Grill
|417 Frankford
|19,28,36
|Wal-Mart #861 (bakery)
|4215 S. Loop 289
|34,39,42
|Bodyworks Fitness & Wellness
|5025 50th
|22,39,40,42
|Firehouse Subs
|9810 Slide
|36,37,39,42
|Kwik Stop Grocery Beer & Wine
|5980 Ave. P
|10,18,39,42
|P.F. Changs
|2906 W. Loop 289
|32,39,42,43
|Mesquite's (bar)
|2419 Broadway
|22,31,37,42
|Jason's Deli
|4001 S. Loop 289
|11,32,33,34,39
|Mesquite's (restaurant)
|2419 Broadway
|10,18,31,37,48
|Rain Uptown (restaurant)
|5217 98th
|29,32,39,42,47
|Wendy's
|5212 Slide
|31,32,34,39,45
|Nana's Snow Cones
|1808 Clovis
|10,14,30,31,32,39
|Gilbert's Bar & Grill (bar)
|2608 Salem
|9,10,14,22,31,33,39,45
|Greek Pizza
|6002 Slide
|6,18,32,35,36,39,42
|Robbin's Nest
|5202 Marsha Sharp
|9,18,22,32,40,42,45
|Rosa's Café & Tortilla #9
|5103 82nd
|9,14,31,34,35,36,39
|Bahama Buck's
|5009 50th
|2,10,27,31,32,33,42,45
|Pizza Hut #012292
|3311 82nd
|18,32,34,35,37,39,42,45
|Chuy's
|4805 S. Loop 289
|18,29,31,32,34,39,42,43,45
|Taco Villa #20
|1911 50th
|10,18,32,33,34,39,42,45,46
|McDonald's #35081
|4220 98th
|
10,18,28,32,36,
37,39,42,43,46
|McDonald's #6626
|2433 S. Loop 289
|
10,18,28,29,31,32,
36,37,39,40,42
|Churrasca Brazilian Steakhouse
|6015 82nd
|
9,10,18,22,28,29,
31,32,37,39,42
|McDonald's #26903
|5010 Interstate 27
|
10,28,29,32,34,36,37,
39,40,42,45,46,47
|Gilbert's Bar & Grill (kitchen)
|2608 Salem
|
2,9,10,14,19,21,22,
32,33,34,35,39,41,45
|
3 Point Violations
|Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
|1
|Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
|2
|Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
|3
|Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
|4
|Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
|5
|Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
|6
|Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
|7
|Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
|8
|Food Received at Proper Temperature
|9
|Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
|10
|Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
|11
|Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
|12
|Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
|13
|Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
|14
|Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
|15
|No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
|16
|Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
|17
|Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
|18
|Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
|19
|Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
|20
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal
|
2 Point Violations
|Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
|21
|Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
|22
|Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
|23
|Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
|24
|Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
|25
|Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
|26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
|27
|Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
|28
|Proper Date Marking and Disposition
|29
|Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
|30
|Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
|31
|Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
|32
|Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
|33
|Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
|1 Point Violations
|Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
|34
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
|35
|Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
|36
|Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
|37
|Environmental Contamination
|38
|Approved Thawing Method
|39
|Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
|40
|Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
|41
|Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
|42
|Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
|43
|Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
|44
|Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
|45
|Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
|46
|Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
|47
|Other Violations
