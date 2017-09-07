Food for Thought Report: 9.7 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 9.7

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

No Violations
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar 4025 S. Loop 289 -
Chuy's (bar) 4805 S. Loop 289 -
Food King #81 (meat market) 8208 Slide -
Food King #81 (grocery) 8208 Slide -
Food King #81 (seasonal) 8208 Slide -
Food King #81 (produce) 8208 Slide -
Homestead Senior Citizen Center 3401 56th -
Lubbock Heart Hospital 4810 N. Loop 289 -
Lubbock Meals on Wheels 2304 34th -
Tailgate Sports Bar & Grill 417 Frankford -
Teacher's Touch Day Care 5220 75th -
Wal-Mart #861 (deli) 4215 S. Loop 289 -
Wal-Mart #861 (produce) 4215 S. Loop 289 -
One Violation
P.F. Changs (bar) 2906 W. Loop 289 47
Raising Cane's 5203 57th 29
Two or More Violations
Churrasca Brazilian Steakhouse 6015 82nd 10,31
Rain Uptown (bar) 5217 98th 6,10
SH Food Mart 1601 66th 37,39
Wal-Mart #861 (grocery) 4215 S. Loop 289 37,39
B&B Sefl Service 2116 50th 28,37,42
Fountain of Life Adult 1720 Parkway 9,11,39
Taco Villa 9809 Slide 18,32,39
Tailgate Sports Bar & Grill 417 Frankford 19,28,36
Wal-Mart #861 (bakery) 4215 S. Loop 289 34,39,42
Bodyworks Fitness & Wellness 5025 50th 22,39,40,42
Firehouse Subs 9810 Slide 36,37,39,42
Kwik Stop Grocery Beer & Wine 5980 Ave. P 10,18,39,42
P.F. Changs 2906 W. Loop 289 32,39,42,43
Mesquite's (bar) 2419 Broadway 22,31,37,42
Jason's Deli 4001 S. Loop 289 11,32,33,34,39
Mesquite's (restaurant) 2419 Broadway 10,18,31,37,48
Rain Uptown (restaurant) 5217 98th 29,32,39,42,47
Wendy's 5212 Slide 31,32,34,39,45
Nana's Snow Cones 1808 Clovis 10,14,30,31,32,39
Gilbert's Bar & Grill (bar) 2608 Salem 9,10,14,22,31,33,39,45
Greek Pizza 6002 Slide 6,18,32,35,36,39,42
Robbin's Nest 5202 Marsha Sharp 9,18,22,32,40,42,45
Rosa's Café & Tortilla #9 5103 82nd 9,14,31,34,35,36,39
Bahama Buck's 5009 50th 2,10,27,31,32,33,42,45
Pizza Hut #012292 3311 82nd 18,32,34,35,37,39,42,45
Chuy's 4805 S. Loop 289 18,29,31,32,34,39,42,43,45
Taco Villa #20 1911 50th 10,18,32,33,34,39,42,45,46
McDonald's #35081 4220 98th

10,18,28,32,36,

37,39,42,43,46
McDonald's #6626 2433 S. Loop 289

10,18,28,29,31,32,

36,37,39,40,42
Churrasca Brazilian Steakhouse 6015 82nd

9,10,18,22,28,29,

31,32,37,39,42
McDonald's #26903 5010 Interstate 27

10,28,29,32,34,36,37,

39,40,42,45,46,47
Gilbert's Bar & Grill (kitchen) 2608 Salem

2,9,10,14,19,21,22,

32,33,34,35,39,41,45

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

