LPD Accident Investigators to shut down intersection Friday

Lubbock Police Department Accident Investigators will temporarily shut down the intersection of 38th Street and Avenue U beginning at 9.a.m. on Friday. The intersection will remain closed for approximately two hours as officers continue their investigation into Wednesday’s crash.

On Wednesday at approximately 4:35 p.m., officers responded to the intersection in reference to a crash with multiple injuries. Upon arrival, four people in a Chevy Cruze were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. As of Thursday morning, a child remains in the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The other three occupants have been released from the hospital.

Through the investigation, it appears 32-year-old Matthew McWhorter was driving a Dodge SUV and was evading from a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy. Initial information indicates McWhorter disregarded a stop sign and crashed into the Chevy Cruze that was traveling south on Avenue U through the intersection.

McWhorter ran from the accident but was taken into custody a short time later.

The crash remains under investigation by the LPD Accident Investigation Unit. All other information concerning the pursuit will need to come from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

