Hockley County Endowment announces 2017 grant awards

Provided by Hockley County Endowment

The Hockley County Endowment (HCE) is proud to announce the 2017 grant awards.

Due to generous endowments and donations, the HCE now has over $623,000 in our fund balance, 26 designated funds, and is pleased to award $12,948.55 during this grant cycle.

This year we will be awarding grants to eight well deserving recipients.

City of Levelland – Animal Friends- Veterinary Services ($2,000)

Hockley County Veterans Assistance Office- Veteran’s Day Event ($2,000)

Levelland Academic Beginning Center-Flexible Seating ($700)

Levelland Chamber of Commerce – Leadership Levelland Travel ($1,500)

Levelland Ministerial Alliance- National Day of Prayer Breakfast ($1,000)

Morris Safe House – Veterinary Services ($3,500)

Ropesville Museum Association – Lighting Project ($1,425) (pending matching grant)

South Elementary School – Library Makerspace ($823.55)

Please see the attached document with more details on each of our grant recipients.

The Hockley County Endowment will host a grant presentation event on Friday, September 9th at 7:10pm at Lobo Stadium, prior to the Levelland High School Varsity Football game.

The Hockley County Endowment is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of West Texas.