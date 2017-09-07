Estacado looks to bounce back against Dumas Thursday night

The Estacado Matadors kick off week 2 of high school football out at Plains Capital Park this week.

The Matadors enter Thursday night's contest (0-1) after falling to Hereford last week 35-27.

It wasn't the start to the season that the Matadors wanted, and key injuries plagued Estacado in the game. Starting running back Seth Porter tore his ACL and is out for the season.

The Estacado Matadors look to get back on track as they take on the (1-0) Dumas Demons Thursday night.

Dumas faced a good Perryton team last week and blew them out, beating the Cowboys 42-7.

Estacado knows Dumas is coming into town very confident, and the Matadors know they must start fast and set the tone for the rest of the game.

"Very, very. We talked about. Our kids especially early on in the season, they are fragile minded. Sometimes to get some momentum going is really good for us, so we are going to have to start with a splash," Estacado head football coach Marcus Shavers said. "I think this being our home game, and having our home town behind us is going to help us. We are going to have to come out and play our most physical brand of football this season. Dumas is a very physical football team, so we are going to have to start with stabilizing the line of scrimmage. If we can do that, that will give us a good chance."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.