International crowd gathers for Buddy Holly's 81st Birthday Bash

The Buddy Holly Center hosted their annual Buddy's Birthday Bash on Thursday, honoring his legacy on what would have been his 81st birthday.

Mic Dunn and his wife have trekked across the Atlantic many times to honor Buddy Holly.

"I've been here for his 60th, his 75th and they had a bash here but this will probably be my last trip here to America," said Dunn.

The Dunns live 35 miles East of London. They flew nine hours before landing in Dallas and making the trip to Lubbock.

"Situations were right to come out here and obviously being a Buddy Holly fan I wanted to be here...I've got to be part of it," Dunn said, celebrating a man who has influenced his life since he was 13 years old.

"Buddy Holly's music has always been an influence to me ever since the first record I bought of his which was Maybe Baby, and it went on from there. Any Buddy Holly record that came out, because I was still at school then so it was only paper ran money, so I would get my money on a Sunday morning and head straight to the record shop and if Buddy Holly had a new record out that's the one I would buy," Dunn said.

An influence that continues to younger generations.

Alissa Hedges had her baby on Buddy Holly's Birthday. She's even planned a Buddy Holly-themed party for her son's 1st birthday.

"It's his first birthday so whenever I was pregnant with him I kind of looked to see who all's birthdays were going to be around the time he was born and when I saw the Buddy Holly's birthday was September 7th and I thought oh that would be so fun if he was born on Buddy Holly's birthday and sure enough," said Hedges.

What advice would a life-long fan offer a Buddy Holly novice?

"Listen to his music and appreciate it. If you really listen to his music, it is inspiring. It inspired a lot of British rockers like the Beatles, Rolling Stones, and that sort of thing," Dunn said.

