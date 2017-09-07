Pete inspires a new t-shirt for Lubbock High Westerners

Head Coach Jason Strunk and the team were super-excited when the Lubbock High Westerners came into the KCBD Studios Sunday night as the End Zone Team of the Week.

They beat State-ranked Seminole and earned their first season-opening win since 2000.

In the excitement, during the interview with Coach Strunk, I said "Honey I Strunk the Kids." That's a play on the 1989 movie "Honey I Shrunk the Kids" staring Rick Moranis.

Upon hearing Honey, I Strunk the Kids, the team started laughing and chanting it, saying it should go on a shirt.

The next day, I received a message from Andrea Garcia at Sister Sister Boutique that they were making Honey I Strunk the Kids t-shirts after receiving the ok from Coach Strunk.

Thursday, I received a few of the Honey I Strunk the Kids t-shirts and took one to Coach Strunk at the weekly high school football press conference. His face was beaming. It was a cool moment.

"It's a good play on words. One time in High School in 1994, I was playing high school baseball. I had a big game and on the front page of the Allentown Morning Call Newspaper, the headline said, Strunked Down to Size and I woke up with my mom yelling. I'm like what's wrong and she showed me the headline. When you said that the other day, I immediately thought of that moment with my mom because she passed away my Senior year. I thought of that with this so this makes me smile."

While it's cool to see one of my phrases on a t-shirt so quickly, to me to Strunk the kids, is Coach instilling his belief and passion into the Westerners. He is such a positive influence as he prepares these young men for the even tougher game of life.

Here's Coach Strunk's thoughts of Strunking the kids.

"We try to establish a good culture and atmosphere for those guys. One they haven't had for a long time. Positive, be energetic, never back down from anybody. Don't be afraid of anything. If you can play high school football, you'll make it through life. To see them go out and perform like that made my heart happy."

Coach Strunk joked he would wear the shirt Friday night on the Sideline. No doubt he will have Strunk the kids and got them ready for a big road game at Andrews.

