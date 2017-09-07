Lubbock couple stuck at sea during Harvey

Ray Brasher and his wife headed out to Galveston to celebrate his birthday on a cruise ship, just days before Hurricane Harvey was set to make landfall on the Texas coast; which would turn their seven day cruise to 12.

They set sail on August 20th with sunny skies and no worry about a hurricane.

But, by noon on their second, things had changed.

"You did notice it went from smooth sailing to the ship kind of rocking back and forth," said Ray Brasher.

Once they made it to their stop in Roatan, Harvey was no longer a concern, until they stopped in Mexico and heard that Harvey had made it to the other side of the Yucatan Peninsula and was headed straight for the coast.

With two other cruise ships already docked in Cozumel, Brasher said their ship captain made the decision that they were going to head back to Galveston.

"From what I understand, we were just hours behind Harvey," Brasher said.

When they reached Galveston, the ports were closed. So, another change of plans; they were sailing to Miami, Florida.

Brasher says when they reached Miami they re-stocked, re-fueled and picked up relief supplies for Harvey victims.

Brasher says rumors were flying around the cruise ship about all the cars parked in the parking lot that were flooded.

"Luckily, it was all rumor," said Brasher.

Brasher says there was no damage to their cars, but when they were faced with another dilemma, most of Galveston Island had no gas.

The cruise ship gave passengers a list of what few gas stations had fuel, and Brasher says they got gas and headed home as fast as they could.

He recalls seeing flooded roads, rivers and debris on the side of the road on their drive back to Lubbock.

After seeing all the devastation from Harvey, Brasher says they were grateful to have made it back to Lubbock and have a home to come home to.

"It's hard for me to say we even went through anything because we were in relative comfort compared to the people there in Houston and everywhere else on the coast that lost their house," said Brasher.

