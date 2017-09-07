Sunny skies for weekend events

Friday brings another round of nice weather to West Texas as highs remain in the 80s and skies will be mostly sunny.

Winds will also be lower than on Thursday, from the southeast at 15-20 mph.

As for the weekend, it will begin cooler than normal with lows in the 55-59 degree range with fair skies overnight.The afternoons will be sunny and warm as daytime temps remain around 85 degrees, give or take a few degrees each day.

The weekend winds will remain from the southeast most of the time with speeds from 10-15 mph in the afternoons and lower at night.

Weather will be great for both the Cowboy Symposium at the Civic Center and the Balloon Roundup at Buffalo Springs Lake this weekend.

West Texas will not be impacted by either Katia in the Gulf or Irma in the Florida region over the weekend. As for the third hurricane, Jose, it appears that it will remain in the Atlantic for the time being and possibly not threaten the U.S.

