End Zone Scores: 9/7 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone Scores: 9/7

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic) End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)

Here's Pete with your high school football scores for Thursday night.

Lubbock Titans 52
All Saints 6

Borden County JV 25
Dawson 32

Dumas 17
Estacado 48

Kingdom Prep 25
Lorenzo 75

Ropes 80
Nazareth 94

Amarillo 21
Odessa 28

Miami 53
Paducah JV 28

