End Zone Scores: 9/7

Here's Pete with your high school football scores for Thursday night.

Lubbock Titans 52

All Saints 6

Borden County JV 25

Dawson 32

Dumas 17

Estacado 48

Kingdom Prep 25

Lorenzo 75

Ropes 80

Nazareth 94

Amarillo 21

Odessa 28

Miami 53

Paducah JV 28

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.