End Zone Scores: 9/7

Here's Pete with your high school football scores for Thursday night.
Lubbock Titans 52
All Saints 6
Borden County JV 25
Dawson 32
Dumas 17
Estacado 48
Kingdom Prep 25
Lorenzo 75
Ropes 80
Nazareth 94
Amarillo 21
Odessa 28
Miami 53
Paducah JV 28
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.