Stars and stripes fly high in Kastman Park for annual flag field

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Prosperity Bank, the City of Lubbock, and the Lubbock Independent School District are setting up flags for the 15th Annual American Tribute Flag Field at Kastman Park.

The flags go up Friday, September 8th, and will stay up through September 14th. The Flag Field honors those who lost their lives in the tragedy on September 11th, 2001, and the military personnel and first responders who risk their lives to protect us.

Prosperity Bank encourages the community to stroll along the field and remember those who sacrificed so that we can enjoy safety and freedom.

