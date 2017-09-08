3 riders, 2 flags, 1 mission

A group of riders made a stop in Lubbock on their way to Arlington National Cemetery to honor our veterans.

The group that goes by the Black Sheep, Chapter 31 of the American Legion Riders, are on their fifth day of their trip from Salinas, California, to Washington, D.C. The riders are carrying two American flags, one which will fly over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The men are raising awareness and money for phase two of the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery, so veterans can be properly buried.

"The cemetery opened a year ago and all they can receive right now are cremated remains and there are many veterans and veterans loved ones whose religious beliefs will not permit cremation, and so we need to start phase two which is the in-ground burials," said Hy 'Crash' Libby.

As a veteran himself, one of the riders says this is their way of honoring their fellow service members and the sacrifice they made. "This is a way for me to pay respect to those men," said Rick Phinney.

They left Lubbock for Dallas Friday morning before ending their journey in D.C. next week. Their trip also falls on 9/11, and the group says they will be stopping at an American Legion Riders to commemorate the day.

