Buffalo Springs Lake to host Balloon Roundup - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Buffalo Springs Lake to host Balloon Roundup

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Buffalo Springs Lake, Facebook Source: Buffalo Springs Lake, Facebook
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

On Saturday and Sunday Buffalo Springs Lake will host its annual Balloon Roundup beginning at 7:30 a.m. if weather allows.

Balloons in the festival will be launched on the west end of the lake near its golf course, according to the Buffalo Springs Lake website. There will also be a Lakeside Balloon Glow event on Saturday at 8 p.m.

With this event there will be reduced gate admission, $10 for adults to get in for both days and free admission for children 11 years of age and younger. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Death toll rises to 60 in powerful Mexico earthquake

    Death toll rises to 60 in powerful Mexico earthquake

    Friday, September 8 2017 1:26 AM EDT2017-09-08 05:26:43 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 8:19 PM EDT2017-09-09 00:19:02 GMT

    A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

    A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

  • Congress sends aid bill, debt hike to Trump

    Congress sends aid bill, debt hike to Trump

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:36 AM EDT2017-09-08 07:36:43 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-09-09 00:18:43 GMT

    Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.

    Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.

  • Petersburg community mourns loss of band director

    Petersburg community mourns loss of band director

    Friday, September 8 2017 7:23 PM EDT2017-09-08 23:23:57 GMT
    (Source: Petersburg Buffalo Band Boosters)(Source: Petersburg Buffalo Band Boosters)

    Though he was only there a short time, Colin Chichurka made quite an impression on the students, faculty and community of Petersburg.

    Though he was only there a short time, Colin Chichurka made quite an impression on the students, faculty and community of Petersburg.

    •   
Powered by Frankly