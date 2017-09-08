Buffalo Springs Lake to host Balloon Roundup

A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.
Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.
Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.
Though he was only there a short time, Colin Chichurka made quite an impression on the students, faculty and community of Petersburg.
Though he was only there a short time, Colin Chichurka made quite an impression on the students, faculty and community of Petersburg.
This year Lubbock Christian University will welcome one of its biggest classes with a total of 1,883 undergraduate and graduate students.
This year Lubbock Christian University will welcome one of its biggest classes with a total of 1,883 undergraduate and graduate students.