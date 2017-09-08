Buffalo Springs Lake to host Balloon Roundup

On Saturday and Sunday Buffalo Springs Lake will host its annual Balloon Roundup beginning at 7:30 a.m. if weather allows.

Balloons in the festival will be launched on the west end of the lake near its golf course, according to the Buffalo Springs Lake website. There will also be a Lakeside Balloon Glow event on Saturday at 8 p.m.

With this event there will be reduced gate admission, $10 for adults to get in for both days and free admission for children 11 years of age and younger.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.