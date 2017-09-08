Cars for Canines to be hosted Saturday

Caprock Classics and AVR Classics will be co-hosting the Cars for Canines car show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the parking lot of United Supermarkets located at 12815 Indiana Ave.

Cars and trucks are welcomed to enter the show with a fee of $35, according to its Facebook event page. Proceeds from this event will also go to raising $25,000 to install five germicidal systems within Lubbock Animal Service to help stray dogs.

There will also be low cost veterinary care provided from various animal service industries around Lubbock. There will also be kid and animal friendly events throughout the day.

More information can be found on the Facebook events page.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.