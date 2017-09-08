Police release new details in homicide case

The Lubbock Police Department is still searching for 46-year-old Tracy Ware, a man accused of the murder of 49-year-old Anthony Domingo.

LPD has released new details as to the whereabouts of Ware, according to a news release. He is believed to frequent various game rooms around Lubbock and the Carriage House Inn & Suites.

Ware's search warrant stems from a Sept. 2 homicide case in which Domingo was found dead in front of the Garden Apartments, located at 1340 65th Dr. Anyone with information relating to Ware is asked to Officer Ylanda Pena at 806-300-6714.

