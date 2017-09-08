Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry killed in helicopter crash

Troy Gentry, one half of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry, has died after a helicopter crash at around 1 p.m. near the Flying W Airport in Medford, N.J.

The country singer was 50 years old at the time of his death, according to WSMV-TV in Nashville. This has also resulted in the duo's canceling a concert that is near where the crash happened.

There has been no update or statement from Eddie Montgomery since the crash. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

