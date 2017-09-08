TTU students create first elastic Apple Watch band

Two Texas Tech seniors are making their dreams a reality with the first elastic Apple Watch band, what they call Braxley bands.

“I was wondering why people weren’t really taking advantage of this interchangeability and so that was the whole thing we wanted to do was make a bunch of really cool interchangeable bands and then the elasticity is just an added level of uniqueness,” Braxton Manley said.

Manley and Grant Andrews attended a workshop at the Innovation Hub on the Texas Tech campus.

They pitched separate business concepts both dealing with apple watch bands, but that all changed when their separate designs came together.

“It was probably the end of January when we were like okay let’s get rid of this thing called Strapped and lets both put all our energy towards Braxley and make this the next big thing,” Manley said.

Combined forces developing all thoughts and concepts inside the innovation hub. And once their original plan was finalized they went to their grandmas for some help.

“This is a actually my grandmas sewing machine desk that has a sewing machine in it and then his grandmas sewing machine is on top of this one,” Andrews said.

“Couldn’t do it without our grandmas,” Manley said.

As full time students, they don’t have much time to sew each band, so they have now hired a seamstress.

“Luckily we’re getting them manufactured now but we still come here and do some prototyping with different color stitching and stuff see what looks best see what works best but its definitely been a learning experience,” Andrews said.

They have sold more than 500 bands online and are currently in 7 stores.They sell more than 100 a month in some of those stores, but they aren't stopping there.

“We want to put the elastic on other products, that’s the next step, but 100 % to answer your question we plan on doing this for as long as we can,” Manley said.

Braxley Bands have a website, are active on social media, and are even doing a Harvey band donating the money to those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

They are only in Texas stores for now but are looking to expand.

They hope to be in more than 20 stores by the time they graduate.

Find out more about Braxley Bands at https://www.braxleybands.com

