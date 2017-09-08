Lubbock Christian announces record-breaking enrollment - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock Christian announces record-breaking enrollment

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Source: Lubbock Christian University Source: Lubbock Christian University
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

This year Lubbock Christian University will welcome one of its biggest classes with a total of 1,883 undergraduate and graduate students.

This is the second consecutive year this has happened at the university, according to an LCU news release. Full-time undergraduate enrollment has risen five percent over the past three years and now sits at around 1,500 students. 

LCU's Honors College admittance has grown by 42 percent and that is currently the largest in school history. 

“The 2017-18 academic year is off to a great start with highly motivated and engaged students and a talented faculty and staff who are passionate about the university’s mission of changing lives," Tim Perrin, LCU president, said. "We give thanks for each and every one of our students and for the continuing strength of our academic programs.”

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

