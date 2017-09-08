End Zone Scores: 9/8

Here's Pete with your high school football scores for Friday night:
Monterey 17
Abilene Wylie 42
Southland 0
Amherst 34
Lubbock High 28
Andrews 59
San Jacinto 64
Anton 66
Borden County 60
Austin Veritas 0
WF Rider 28
Coronado 42
Farwell 42
Crosbyton 26
Littlefield 24
Denver City 41
Hale Center 41
Dimmitt 19
Valley 44
Follett 20
El Paso El Dorado 55
Frenship 48
Brownfield 14
Greenwood 49
Newcastle 47
Guthrie 0
Hermleigh 48
Highland 42
Seminole 36
Idalou 10
Aspermont 44
Jayton 42
Silverton 38
Kress 7
Shallowater 35
Levelland 20
Patton Springs 6
Loop 51
Sudan 16
Lubbock Christian 45
Sundown 61
Morton 0
Lamesa 13
NewDeal 54
Ira 72
New Home 48
Meadow 51
Petersburg 40
Smyer 0
Plains 27
Lazbuddie 0
Plainview Christian 1
Olton 22
Ralls 7
Lubbock Cooper 17
Randall 22
Slaton 60
Roosevelt 6
Floydada 7
Seagraves 10
Bovina 54
Shamrock 14
Muleshoe 34
Snyder 37
Clarendon 32
SpringLake-Earth 6
Motley County 58
Spur 13
Post 42
Tahoka 0
Plainview 24
Tascosa 42
Abernathy 54
Tulia 7
Klondike 67
Water Valley 22
Cotton Center 0
Wellman-Union 45
Sands 36
Westbrook 20
Paducah 68
WF Christian 23
Hart 0
White Deer 61
O'Donnell 61
Whiteface 14
Benjamin
Wilson 1
