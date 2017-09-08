End Zone Scores: 9/8

Here's Pete with your high school football scores for Friday night:

Monterey 17

Abilene Wylie 42

Southland 0

Amherst 34

Lubbock High 28

Andrews 59

San Jacinto 64

Anton 66

Borden County 60

Austin Veritas 0

WF Rider 28

Coronado 42

Farwell 42

Crosbyton 26

Littlefield 24

Denver City 41

Hale Center 41

Dimmitt 19

Valley 44

Follett 20

El Paso El Dorado 55

Frenship 48

Brownfield 14

Greenwood 49

Newcastle 47

Guthrie 0

Hermleigh 48

Highland 42

Seminole 36

Idalou 10

Aspermont 44

Jayton 42

Silverton 38

Kress 7

Shallowater 35

Levelland 20

Patton Springs 6

Loop 51

Sudan 16

Lubbock Christian 45

Sundown 61

Morton 0

Lamesa 13

NewDeal 54

Ira 72

New Home 48

Meadow 51

Petersburg 40

Smyer 0

Plains 27

Lazbuddie 0

Plainview Christian 1

Olton 22

Ralls 7

Lubbock Cooper 17

Randall 22

Slaton 60

Roosevelt 6

Floydada 7

Seagraves 10

Bovina 54

Shamrock 14

Muleshoe 34

Snyder 37

Clarendon 32

SpringLake-Earth 6

Motley County 58

Spur 13

Post 42

Tahoka 0

Plainview 24

Tascosa 42

Abernathy 54

Tulia 7

Klondike 67

Water Valley 22

Cotton Center 0

Wellman-Union 45

Sands 36

Westbrook 20

Paducah 68

WF Christian 23

Hart 0

White Deer 61

O'Donnell 61

Whiteface 14

Benjamin

Wilson 1