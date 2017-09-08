End Zone Scores: 9/8 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone Scores: 9/8

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Here's Pete with your high school football scores for Friday night:

Monterey 17
Abilene Wylie 42

Southland 0
Amherst 34

Lubbock High 28
Andrews 59

San Jacinto 64
Anton 66

Borden County 60
Austin Veritas 0

WF Rider 28
Coronado 42

Farwell 42
Crosbyton 26

Littlefield 24
Denver City 41

Hale Center 41
Dimmitt 19

Valley 44
Follett 20

El Paso El Dorado 55
Frenship 48

Brownfield 14
Greenwood 49

Newcastle 47
Guthrie 0

Hermleigh 48
Highland 42

Seminole 36
Idalou 10

Aspermont 44
Jayton 42

Silverton 38
Kress 7

Shallowater 35
Levelland 20

Patton Springs 6
Loop 51

Sudan 16
Lubbock Christian 45

Sundown 61
Morton 0

Lamesa 13
NewDeal 54

Ira 72
New Home 48

Meadow 51
Petersburg 40

Smyer 0
Plains 27

Lazbuddie 0
Plainview Christian 1

Olton 22
Ralls 7

Lubbock Cooper 17
Randall 22

Slaton 60
Roosevelt 6

Floydada 7
Seagraves 10

Bovina 54
Shamrock 14

Muleshoe 34
Snyder 37

Clarendon 32
SpringLake-Earth 6

Motley County 58
Spur 13

Post 42
Tahoka 0

Plainview 24
Tascosa 42

Abernathy 54
Tulia 7

Klondike 67
Water Valley 22

Cotton Center 0
Wellman-Union 45

Sands 36
Westbrook 20

Paducah 68
WF Christian 23

Hart 0
White Deer 61

O'Donnell 61
Whiteface 14

Benjamin 
Wilson 1

