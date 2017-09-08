Weekend Outlook

One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico and a raging hurricane have dealt a devastating one-two punch to the country, killing at least 61 people.
The United States has called for a vote Monday on a UN resolution that would impose the toughest-ever sanctions on North Korea.
After battering Cuba on Friday and leaving more than 20 dead across the Caribbean, newly strengthened Irma is taking aim at south Florida with 160 mph (257 kph) winds as another hurricane follows close behind.
The page acts as a fact checker to various Irma rumors that have gained popularity on the internet.
Amazon has opened the search for a second headquarters at a cost of more than $5 billion.
