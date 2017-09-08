Weekend Outlook

While it will be a rough weekend for Florida because of Irma the weather will continue to be very nice here in west Texas.

I expect sunny skies to dominate the region both Saturday and Sunday and thru most of next week. Some early morning clouds may be possible, mainly northern areas each morning, otherwise it's sunscreen weather.

Without any major systems in our region it will still be warm this weekend with highs in the mid 80s. In fact, temps may climb to near 90 degrees by the upcoming Tuesday and Wednesday time period.

With the daytime temps remaining the same you can guess that the nighttime ones will stay about the same as well. I expect low from 55-60 across all of the south plains through Monday with the warmer lows along the caprock and the coolest temps in the northwest south plains.

There will be some changes in our weather pattern beginning late next week as rain chances and some cooler temps begin to settle back into west Texas.

