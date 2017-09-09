Lubbock police investigating Saturday morning shooting

Lubbock police are investigating after a man was shot early Saturday morning.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, a shots fired call sent officers to the 1700 block of Texas Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Those officers found 28-year-old Dameon Pakus lying on the ground in front of Eleve Hooka Lounge with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

EMS was called to the scene and took Pakus by ambulance to University Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said their investigation revealed Pakus and the suspected shooter got into a fight earlier in the evening. The suspect left and came back, waiting for Pakus to leave the lounge.

When Pakus did leave, the suspect confronted him, Pakus punched the subject and the suspect then shot Pakus and fled the scene.

LPD did not provide a name of the suspect and an investigation is ongoing.

