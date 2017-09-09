Lubbock police investigating Saturday morning shooting

Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens are set to meet in the first all-American final at the U.S. Open since the Williams sisters played each other for the title in 2002.
One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico and a raging hurricane have dealt a devastating one-two punch to the country, killing at least 61 people.
After battering Cuba on Friday and leaving more than 20 dead across the Caribbean, newly strengthened Irma is taking aim at south Florida with 160 mph (257 kph) winds as another hurricane follows close behind.
The forecast for Hurricane Irma's path has shifted to the southwest of the heavily populated Miami metro area as time runs out to evacuate.
Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.
