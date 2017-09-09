Pioneers fall on the road to Austin College

It was the slow start to the game, that killed coach Butch Henderson’s team.

At one point in the game, Austin College lead Wayland Baptist 28-0 before the Pioneers finally got on the board. In the second half of the game, the Pioneer defense stepped up big.

Holding the NCAA Division III Kangaroos to just two field goals, but that wasn’t enough in the end.

After today’s 34-12 loss to Austin College, the Pioneers are now (0-2) on the season.

The Pioneers look to get back on track when they start conference play next week, when they hit the road to take on Arizona Christian.

