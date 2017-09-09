Jason Corely announces run for county commissioner

Hurricane Irma continues to churn north of Cuba as a Category three storm late Saturday night. As of Saturday night, Hurricane Irma is packing top wind speeds around 120 mph and moving slowly northwest away from Cuba and towards the Florida Keys, according to the National Hurricane Center.
No. 5 Oklahoma pulled ahead in the second half to knock off No. 2 Ohio State 31-16 on Saturday night.
One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico and a raging hurricane have dealt a devastating one-two punch to the country, killing at least 61 people.
Hurricane Irma's leading edges are whipping palm trees and kicking up the surf as it spins toward Florida with 125 mph winds on a projected new track that could subject Tampa _ not Miami _ to the storm's worst fury.
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.
