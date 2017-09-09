Jason Corely announces run for county commissioner

A local small business owner, Jason Corley, has announced he will run for Lubbock County Commissioner in Precinct Two.

Corely's official announcement came Saturday at 4:30 at the County Park located at 705 W. Garza St. in Slaton, according to a campaign news release. Currently, Mark Heinrich is the commissioner for precinct two.

Corley is a Lubbock native who graduated from Lubbock-Cooper and attended West Texas A&M University. He is also a member of the National Federation of Independent Business and the Slaton Chamber of Commerce.

Along with Ransom Canyon, Acuff and Buffalo Springs Lake, Slaton is the precinct two commissioners area to manage. A primary election for the spot will be on March 6 and the general election will be Nov. 6.

“Taxpayers in Lubbock County are desperate for tax reform and tax transparency," Corley said in the release. "Our County Commissioners don’t need to be voting themselves pay raises while also spending our money flying to Austin and staying at the best hotels. It is telling that at recent public hearings, very few – if anyone – came to the Commissioner’s public hearings on the county’s proposed tax rate. This tells me taxpayers have effectively given up on trying influence their Commissioners.”

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.