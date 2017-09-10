Fair, cool Sunday night; higher temps Thursday, Friday

Hurricane Irma made landfall twice on Sunday.

Initially, it struck the Florida Keys overnight and dropped to a Category 3 hurricane. Second landfall occurred Sunday afternoon south of Naples, Florida at Marco Island.

Irma is weakening, but will continue producing hurricane force winds across Florida through the overnight hours. Tampa, Fort Myers, St. Petersburg area most likely to be impacted. Orlando and Disney World area will also experience stormy weather.

Irma should weaken into a tropical storm Monday and cross into Georgia and Alabama region. By Wednesday, models show the storm system briefly stalling across Kentucky, Mississippi or Tennessee region.

Locally, the weather is terrific, but smoke remains in the air from Pacific Northwest wildfires. This continues to produce widespread issues of headaches, sore throats, watery/burning/itchy eyes and congestion. Ragweed pollen levels are also very high making the situation worse for those who suffer from asthma or respiratory illness.

Sunday night will be fair and cool with lows in the 50s again. Monday should be a few degrees warmer than Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. 90s are expected Tuesday through Friday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night, Friday and Saturday.

A couple of models show high temperatures making a run toward 100 degrees Thursday and Friday. This is near our record of 100 degrees Thursday set in 1965. Friday’s record high is 99 degrees. The latest 100 degree day on record is October 3, 2000. Models have been consistent with the theme of Upper 90’s to near 100 degrees since Friday, so it’s possible we could see one last burst of summer heat.

Models hint at cooler temperatures Saturday night and Sunday. As of Sunday afternoon, models are showing a chance of storms during the Texas Tech game Saturday. Something to watch as we head through the week.

Lots of disagreement with regard to overall weather pattern after this week, so plan on a return to unsettled weather conditions later this week through next week.

