Police, LFR searching for child after boating accident at Buffalo Springs Lake

Police and members of Lubbock Fire Rescue are searching for a child unaccounted for after a boat collision at Buffalo Springs Lake.

The LFR Dive Team was called to the scene but they are not actively in the water as of Sunday night.

Texas Game Warden Captain Aryn Corley said nine people have been hospitalized or treated for their injuries after a collision between two boats on Sunday afternoon.

They do not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision at this time, but the accident is still under investigation.

They tell us some of the injured were on the boats after the collision and some were ejected.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

