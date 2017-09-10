End Zone Team of the Week: Olton Mustangs

The Olton Mustangs are the End Zone Team of the Week after knocking off Ralls 29-14. The week before they upset State-ranked Memphis 28-20.

Olton is 2-0 for the first time since 2009.

Head Coach Ross Lassiter and the Mustangs came to KCBD Studios to talk about their first 2 wins, what's ahead and the confidence they have gained. They also talked about their bus breaking down on I-27 on the way to KCBD and they had to wait for a replacement bus.

Olton hosts Farwell this Friday. Congrats to Coach Ross Lassiter and the Olton Mustangs for being the End Zone Team of the Week.

