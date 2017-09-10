The KCBD Sports Xtra Play of the Week comes from Estacado's big win over Dumas.
The play is Estacado's Jalen Turner getting a one handed catch, and taking the ball all the way to the house.
Estacado beat Dumas on Thursday 48-17, and will play Caprock on Friday in Amarillo.
