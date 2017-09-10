KCBD Sports Xtra: Play of the Week - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic) End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The KCBD Sports Xtra Play of the Week comes from Estacado's big win over Dumas. 

The play is Estacado's Jalen Turner getting a one handed catch, and taking the ball all the way to the house. 

Estacado beat Dumas on Thursday 48-17, and will play Caprock on Friday in Amarillo. 

