The KCBD Sports Xtra Play of the Week comes from Estacado's big win over Dumas.

The play is Estacado's Jalen Turner getting a one handed catch, and taking the ball all the way to the house.

Estacado beat Dumas on Thursday 48-17, and will play Caprock on Friday in Amarillo.

