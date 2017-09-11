Police searching for suspect who broke into shopping center, crawled around ceiling

Right now Lubbock Police are trying to figure out who and why someone broke into the shopping center at the Security Plaza near 34th and Slide Road and crawled around the ceiling this morning.

Police tell us the suspect broke through the ceiling tiles in both the Monte Carlo Video Game Room and the Telephone Marketing Service suite next door.

Officers evacuated both suites while they searched for the suspect, but they found no one and nothing missing.

The building's facility manager says the suspect unplugged the security cameras. Police have no description of the suspect and no video surveillance, so they have no leads right now.

Employees at the Telephone Marketing Services suite say they heard commotion in the roof this morning, but it's unclear if that was the person in the ceiling. They told us one employee was inside the suite when the ceiling tiles started to break.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact LPD or Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.