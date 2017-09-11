Police searching for suspect who broke into shopping center, crawled around ceiling

Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.
South Florida took a direct hit from the powerful Hurricane Irma, and for the most part, animals had to shelter in place.
