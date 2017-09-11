Search continues for child who went missing after boat crash

The search continues for a child who went missing after a boat crash Sunday afternoon at Buffalo Springs Lake.

Texas Game Warden Captain Aryn Corley said nine people were hospitalized or treated for their injuries after the two boats collided. They do not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision at this time, but the accident is still under investigation.

They tell us some of the injured were on the boats after the collision and some were ejected.

Officials with Lubbock Fire Rescue say they called off the search Sunday night after no luck with the sonar. The LFR Dive Team began searching again first thing this morning.

Search and rescue teams are searching by air and by water.

The family of the missing child is waiting anxiously for any updates.

The name of the child and the names of the people involved in the crash have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.