Lubbock man sentenced to more than 12 years for federal drug offense

Dewitt Donnell Bailey, 33, was sentenced on Friday, September 8, 2017, by Senior U.S. District Judge Sam R. Cummings to a 151 months in federal prison following his guilty plea in May 2017 to one count of possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base, announced U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas.

Charlene Denise Davis, 47, Bailey’s half-sister, pleaded guilty in May 2017 to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Judge Cummings previously sentenced Davis to 41 months in federal prison. She is ordered to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on October 6, 2017. Bailey has been in custody since the time of his arrest in March 2017.

According to documents filed in the case, on March 15, 2017—following an investigation that spanned several months—law enforcement executed three search warrants in Lubbock, Texas related to individuals involved in the distribution of cocaine and cocaine base. Bailey had access to, and control of, all three residences. Davis was a resident at one of the locations. Searches of the three residences revealed a total of approximately $10,000 in cash, approximately 160 grams of suspected cocaine base, and several digital scales.

The U.S. Immigrations and Customs (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

