Red Raiders kickoff against Houston, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m.

When the Texas Tech Red Raiders go on the road for the first time this season to visit Houston on Sept. 23, it will be an early 11 a.m. kickoff at TDECU Stadium.

Television Coverage will be in ABC and/or ESPN 2.

This will be the first meeting between the Red Raiders and Cougars since 2010, when Texas Tech topped Houston 35-20 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech trails the all-time series against Houston 11-18-1.

Houston beat Arizona over the weekend while the Red Raiders had a bye week.

Before Houston, the Red Raiders (1-0) host Arizona State (1-1) at 7 p.m. this Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.

