Lubbock County Commissioners approve 2.33 percent tax increase

Lubbock County Commissioners approved the county budget on Monday and maintained a level tax rate that will result in a 2.33 percent tax increase.

The rate remains at .358158 per $100 valuation.

Although the rate remains the same, the increase in the appraised value of property in Lubbock County makes this an effective 2.33 percent tax increase that will bring in an additional $2.4 million in property tax revenue.

This year's budget reflects that $2.4 million increase.

The budget and tax rate were approved in separate actions.

County Commissioner Patti Jones praised county employees for their hard work on the budget. Commissioner Mark Heinrich called it a "good budget."

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the Lubbock County Hospital Budget (UMC) budget and also set the county hospital tax rate at .1097780 per $100 valuation.

No one spoke at the public hearing for either tax rate.

