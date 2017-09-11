Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week: Week 1 Winner

Every week throughout the high school football season, Pollard Friendly Ford and KCBD News Channel 11 will announce the Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week.

Week one's winner is Jett Whitfield from New Deal High School.

Whitfield took a hand off 60-yards to the end zone, for the New Deal Lions touchdown.

Whitfield won the Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week by receiving the most likes on Pollard Friendly Ford’s Facebook page.

By winning the Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week, Jett Whitfield will receive a 500$ scholarship to the school of his choice.

If you would like to enter a play from your school, send Pollard Friendly Ford a video on Facebook of the play and they will decide if it is eligible for the Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week.

Every Monday from here on out, tune into KCBD News Channel 11 at 6 to see who won the Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week.

