Council to consider changes to City of Lubbock healthcare at Thursday meeting

If you are a City of Lubbock retiree who is Medicare eligible, you probably received a letter last week informing you of proposed changes to the city's healthcare coverage.

These are part of changes proposed to the council by city management in May.

Those changes will be presented to the city council for approval at its 5:15 p.m. meeting this Thursday.

City Manager Jarrett Atkinson told KCBD that most participants in the program will be better off with the changes.

Atkinson encouraged retirees with questions to attend the city council meeting Thursday night. Atkinson said he and his staff will be available for questions on Thursday.

Once the measure is approved by council, the city will make insurance counselors available to assist retirees in making the best decision for their personal needs.

