Red Raiders focused on Arizona State

With the bye week in the rear-view mirror, the Red Raiders are focused on the Arizona State Sun Devils.

They've actually been focused on them since before fall camp even started.

"We always find days to look at certain things that certain opponents do early in the season," Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "So offensively, we would game plan quite a bit for them throughout the summer and the preseason."

The Red Raiders know they must be ready for the Arizona State running attack that plagued Texas Tech last season.

"It won't look as easy as it did last year for them, to score and run the ball on us. Like they think it might be, but it won't be the same," Red Raider defensive lineman Broderick Washington said. "They embarrassed us last year, and this year we are going to get after them."

